Villagers cheer as trapped elephant climbs out of mud pit in Thailand

Villagers cheered as a trapped elephant climbed out of a pit of mud in Thailand.

The animal became stuck after falling into a swamp in Udon Thani province on 26 October.

Previous efforts to free the animal had included attempting to use a crane, which had not worked due to the elephant’s size and the slippery ground conditions.

Crowds applauded as the elephant hauled itself out after volunteers used a tractor to dig along the pit’s banks.

