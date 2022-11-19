Wildlife ranger nurses four tiger cubs rescued from smugglers in Thailand

A ranger played with four adorable tiger cubs after they were rescued from smugglers in Thailand.

The two-month old big cats - two male and two female - were discovered locked in cages in a pickup truck travelling from Ubon Ratchathani on 15 November.

Police intercepted the vehicle in Mukdahan province and arrested the driver.

The cubs are being cared for until they grow fangs allowing them to eat meat without any help, before being transferred to a wildlife sanctuary.

Rangers have named the cubs Mukda, Sawan, Kam Kong and Kam Dan.

