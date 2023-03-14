Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:36
Moment vibrating frog leaps onto camera from motorbike exhaust pipe
Footage shows the hilarious moment a frog leapt right onto the camera being used to film it in Thailand.
The recorder of this video was watching the animal as it vibrated inside the exhaust pipe of a running motorbike when it decided to jump.
After a squeal of surprise was let out, the person holding the camera turned it back on the frog as it clung to the wall of a house.
