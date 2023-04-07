Moment 18-year-old dog that was missing for three years reunited with owner

An animal shelter in South Carolina has shared footage of the incredible moment an 18-year-old dog that had been missing for three years was reunited with his owner.

“Binky came into our shelter presenting with being severely matted, malnourished, had overgrown nails, rotting teeth, covered in fleas and with a whole slew of other medical issues that required immediate attention due to his age,” a press release from Dorchester Paws read.

“When the owners were contacted, they expressed how Mr. B has been missing for over three years! They were absolutely devastated when he wasn’t found, as they did everything they could but had no luck in finding him.

“All they hoped for was for him to be found and scanned. They waited by the phone for years, waiting for the phone call that they then received on March 19, 2023. The family was in utter disbelief.”

