Herd of goats interrupts couple’s wedding photoshoot in Thailand

A herd of goats interrupted a couple's wedding photoshoot in Thailand, amusing footage shows.

Groom Mac and his bride-to-be were posing for photos in a field when the group of animals gathered in front of them in Lopburi on 14 February.

The mammals even tried to sink their teeth into the couple's bouquet of flowers, but the groom held them aloft to avoid disaster.

"The goats were very persistent in trying to grab the bouquet. Luckily, I had a strong hold on it. We even took pictures while they attempted to snatch it," Mac said.