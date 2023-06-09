Broadcaster Anne Diamond says ‘smallest thing’ alerted her to breast cancer symptoms

Veteran broadcaster Anne Diamond has explained how the “smallest thing” alerted her to breast cancer symptoms.

The 68-year-old opened up about her battle with breast cancer on GB News on Thursday (8 June) and stressed that the “slightest, smallest, tiniest thing” led to her getting checked out.

“I happened to mention it to my best friend, and she [said], ‘Oh God, you’ve got to check that out’ and I thought she was being oversensitive,” Diamond explained.

While Diamond said she didn’t go into detail about what alerted her, she urged women to read the cancer care leaflet because it is listed there.