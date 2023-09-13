Why Apple getting rid of lightning cable iPhone charger is a big deal

The way users charge their Apple devices in the future is getting a huge shakeup.

In Tuesday's (12 September) Apple event, the technology company announced that the lightning cable is being replaced by USB-C with the introduction of the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

It marks a huge change, as the lighting cable has been used to charge Apple devices for the last decade.

The USB-C cable can be used to power other Apple products such as the Mac and iPad.