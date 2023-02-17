Holidaying Brits stumble across South American town where everyone speaks Welsh

A British couple travelling across South America were left stunned when they stumbled upon a town in Argentina that speaks Welsh.

Emmy and Simon, who go by the name “That Weird Couple” on social media, visited the town of Gaiman in Patagonia, where the Welsh first settled in the 1800s.

As they explored the town, the pair saw red dragons scattered everywhere, road signs written in Welsh and even a local cafe that served afternoon tea.

“They’re all so proud of the culture,” Emmy explained in a viral TikTok, which has been viewed over 470,000 times.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.