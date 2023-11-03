Argos's 2023 Christmas advert captures a problem all families have faced - how to use technology correctly.

The retailer launched its festive campaign this Wednesday (1 November) starring toys Connie and Trevor.

Connie, wearing a pink jumpsuit, seen dancing across a table past Argos products as the dinosaur appears to record her on a mobile phone - before realising he has made a mistake.

Argos head of campaigns Laura Boothby said: “There was no better way to show off what you can find at Argos this Christmas than bringing back our loveable and family-friendly characters Connie and Trevor”.