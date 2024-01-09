Husky breaks out of kennel and tries to free friends in the middle of the night

A husky was caught on camera escaping from his kennel and trying to free other dogs, before tucking in for a midnight snack at an animal shelter in Arizona.

CCTV footage captured King breaking out of the kennel in the middle of the night in November 2023.

He manages to knock over a box of dog treats, spilling them onto the floor for him to chow down on.

King’s mischief inadvertently set off the alarm, causing a police officer to investigate. The officer put King back to his bed before cleaning up the mess he created.