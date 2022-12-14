An Arizona mother appeared at a school board meeting dressed like a cat to protest one of the board members being transgender.

Lindsey Graham, who runs a podcast called Patriot Barbie, wore a leopard catsuit to the Liberty Elementary District last month as she made her “anti-woke” protest.

“I am a cat, meow, meow,” Graham said into a microphone.

“I’m not a woman dressed as a cat, but I am a cat,” she added, comparing her bizarre point to a person identifying with a gender different from the sex they were assigned at birth.

