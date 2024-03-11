Stunning red sunset captured above Arizona hills

A stunning red sunset was seen in Arizona over the weekend.

Footage shows the bright scarlet sky hovering over Fountain Hills on Saturday 9 March.

The video captures vivid hues of the sky as the sun dips below the horizon, creating a picturesque scene that leaves those watching in awe.

Onlooker Stacey Anne Leeson said that it was perhaps the prettiest sunset she had ever seen.

“I can’t begin to describe all the beautiful things in the Fountain Hills sky this evening,” she wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“The prettiest sunset I think I’ve ever seen.”