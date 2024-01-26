Tourist discovers precious stone while scouring US national park

A French tourist unearthed a 7.46-carat diamond during a visit to a US state park earlier in January.

Julien Navas, from Paris, was in Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, where he rented a diamond-hunting kit to search for precious stones.

Arkansas State Parks said the diamond was sitting on the surface in the park’s 37.5-acre search area.

The weather conditions, such as rain and mud, may have helped Mr Navas find the diamond according to USA Today.