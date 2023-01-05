Independent TV
01:26
Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes BMW concept car with ‘feelings’ was inspired by Terminator
Arnold Schwarzenegger has joked that BMW was inspired by the Terminator films when they made their new concept car that has "feelings."
"I love that BMW is leading the way into the future and that they are learning from all of my movies," the actor said at the model's unveiling in Las Vegas.
The former governor of California also said the "machine that really cares" puts him in mind of his character from the sci-fi movies, T-800.
BMW says the car, which even has a face, “interacts emotionally” with the driver.
