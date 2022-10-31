An artist is trying to break into the exclusive fine art world with his unique work.

Masayoshi Matsumoto, 52, has been creating intricate balloon animals since 2008 and uses no glue or tape to hold his creations together.

He uses a variety of techniques, such as layering deflated balloons on top of inflated ones, using deflated balloons to tie things together, and inflating balloons inside each other.

Matsumoto, originally a chemical engineer, wants to bring balloon art into the mainstream and take it to the same level of “high art”.

