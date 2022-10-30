Painter finds ‘healing’ by turning father’s ashes into artwork

An artist incorporated her father’s ashes into a Dali-inspired landscape painting in a bid to “immortalise loved ones in art”.

Lanson Moore, 38, from Wakefield, secured funding from Arts Council England to research the method of art and work on 10 private commissions for bereaved families.

The former social worker's father passed away from lymphoma in December 2016.

“He always supported my art,” Ms Moore said of her father.

The artist said making the piece of art “Abu in Port Lligat” for her father was a “healing” part of the journey.

