Ashanti shows baby bump for first time after announcing Nelly engagement

Ashanti has shown off her baby bump for the first time after she announced her pregnancy and engagement to Nelly.

The singer, 43, debuted her bump on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, 18 April, wearing a blue dress featuring a one-shoulder cape.

Ashanti and Nelly, 49, rekindled their relationship after first being linked in 2003.

This is the first time the couple are expecting a child together.

Nelly has four children; a son and daughter with former partner Channetta Valentine and two adopted children of his late sister Jackie Donahue.