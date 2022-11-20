Tiny anteater uses zebra crossing, holding up traffic

An echidna held up traffic in Australia as it scuttled across a zebra crossing on 17 November.

Footage shows the animal, also known as a “spiny anteater”, crawling slowly from one side of the road to the other as vehicles waited patiently for it to cross safely.

The moment was captured on video by John McGill, 45, who was driving to Lake Macquarie, New South Wales.

“They’re really rare animals, so to see one in broad day light using a zebra crossing was quite bizarre,” he said.

