‘Putrid’: Millions of dead fish blanket Australian river

The residents of a small Australian town have been left disgusted after "millions" of dead fish clogged up a river.

This footage shows the horrible scene along the Darling River near Menindee as the fish bodies blanket the surface of the water.

"You're walking around in a dried up mess and then you're smelling this putrid smell," local Jan Denning said.

New South Wales officials said the hot weather in the region was "exacerbating hypoxia" as there is less oxygen in the water.

