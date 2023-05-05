Off-duty firefighter revives drowned lizard with CPR

A kind off-duty firefighter in Australia revived an unconscious lizard with CPR after it was spotted floating in a swimming pool.

After children noticed the reptile - nicknamed "Lucky" - they asked the officer from Fire and Rescue New South Wales Station 37 to step in.

Footage shows the firefighter pressing the lizard's chest before it appears to breathe again.

"Things weren't looking good for the little fella, but soon after an occasional 'gasping breath' was noticed. From previous experience, our firefighters know this is not the time to stop so CPR was continued," the station said.

