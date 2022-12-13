Australian high school bans 70 students from attending graduation due to fake nails

A Sydney high school barred as many as 70 students from attending their graduation because they were wearing fake nails.

The students, from Mackellar Girls Campus, were instead placed in a separate room and banned from entering the main hall.

Furious parents have hit out at the school for the decision.

“No one had any idea where they were and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining the girls,” mother of one student said.

“A lot of the parents had to actually leave the ceremony because they had to get back to work.”

