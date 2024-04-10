Escaped horse trots down Sydney train station platform

An escaped horse wandered around an Australian train station on Friday (5 April), shocking passengers waiting on the platform.

CCTV footage shared by Transport for New South Wales showed the animal running onto the Sydney train platform just before midnight and later, being loaded onto a trailer.

Train drivers were warned of the danger and told to slow down around the station.

“After a CCTV review the individual was located on the platform at Warwick Farm Railway Station,” Transport for NSW wrote, sharing the amusing clip.

“The individual then moved to the carpark area where he was taken in by his owner and he was returned to his residence in a stable condition.”