Heartwarming footage shows an autistic teenager teaching a 101-year-old man how to street dance and “body pop”.

The video, filmed in a retirement home in Plymouth, captures Ollie Venning, 17, and resident Don dancing together.

Don - who uses a Zimmer frame - can be seen wiggling his hips and moving his arms with the teen, dancing in time to the beat.

Ollie says he was in the care home performing for one of his “biggest fans” - his great nana Bet - when the 101-year-old asked if he could join in.

“Don was amazing, he had some great moves,” Ollie added.