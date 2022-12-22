Baby farts during emotional cancer segment on BBC Breakfast

The BBC Breakfast studio was left in stitches after a baby farted during an emotional segment about cancer.

Heidi appeared with her parents, James and Bethany Jefferson-Loveday, who chatted about her birth after they both fought the disease.

Both parents are now in remission.

Hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty was left red-faced after the tot broke wind.

"I did hear that," Stayt said.

"It's a welcome to BBC Breakfast. That's what that was!"

