Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:24
Baby farts during emotional cancer segment on BBC Breakfast
The BBC Breakfast studio was left in stitches after a baby farted during an emotional segment about cancer.
Heidi appeared with her parents, James and Bethany Jefferson-Loveday, who chatted about her birth after they both fought the disease.
Both parents are now in remission.
Hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty was left red-faced after the tot broke wind.
"I did hear that," Stayt said.
"It's a welcome to BBC Breakfast. That's what that was!"
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
01:16
World leaders and dignitaries Zelensky has met since the beginning of Russia's invasion
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
00:22
Blizzard completely obscures visibility as winter storm hits Wyoming
00:37
Moment cheers erupt as Scottish Parliament passes gender recognition reform bill
00:23
'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartel
00:51
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney given freedom of Wrexham at council meeting
00:39
Child falls into underground water tank while playing outside, miraculously survives
02:56
Winter storm: Americans rush home for holidays before ‘historic’ Arctic blast hits
00:51
Afghan women in Kabul cry as Taliban enforces university ban
01:16
China experiences surge of Covid cases as officials change definition of deaths
00:39
Powerful 6.4-magnitude Californian earthquake visualised in USGS simulation
00:25
FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried arrives back in US after extradition from Bahamas
00:53
Zelensky presents Biden with Ukrainian soldier’s award during White House visit
00:45
Joe Biden welcomes Ukrainian president Zelensky to The White House
04:04
US braces for potential 'bomb cyclone' as cold weather threatens holiday travel chaos
00:50
Volodymyr Zelensky to make trip to US in first foreign visit since war began
02:47
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in second sex crimes trial
00:20
‘Gate of the Exonerated’ unveiled, honouring wrongly-convicted Central Park Five
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
01:03
Beth Mead: Lioness named BBC Sports Personality of the Year
00:32
Franco Harris, Hall of Famer and Steelers legend, dies aged 72
01:01
Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to 12-year $315m contract with New York Mets
00:33
Adidas sells out of Messi jerseys after Argentina’s World Cup victory
02:43
Thousands gather for Argentina World Cup victory parade through Buenos Aires
00:44
Steve Borthwick succeeds Eddie Jones as England rugby head coach
01:45
Beth Mead tipped to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after shortlist revealed
01:43
Moment Argentina squad return home after winning World Cup 2022
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
00:45
Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
00:54
Simon and Garfunkel: Stars pay tribute to Paul Simon’s legacy in CBS special
00:44
Paul McCartney remembers struggling to grieve for John Lennon before writing 'Here Today'
01:09
Robert De Niro ‘good’ after woman tried to steal presents from his Christmas tree
01:46
Who are Bob Dylan's favourite musicians?
01:37
Terry Hall’s final days revealed as fellow musicians pay tribute to The Specials singer
01:30
James Gunn says backlash over Henry Cavill axing as Superman is 'unkind'
01:47
Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade
02:24
Don Winslow: ‘History might record that Joe Biden saved democracy’
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13