Baby dolphin with ‘low chance’ of survival nursed back to health by veterinary team

A baby dolphin with 'low' chance of survival has been nursed back to health by vets in Thailand.

Paradon, whose name means “brotherly burden,” was rescued from a tidal pool by fishermen, and he was so weak he couldn't stay afloat.

“Normally, dolphins found stranded on the shore are usually in such a terrible condition," says Thanaphan Chomchuen, one of the vets who helped him.

"The chances that these dolphins would survive are normally very, very slim. But we gave him our best try on that day.”

