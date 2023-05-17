Baby elephant rescued after falling down 8ft well on Thai golf course

An elephant calf was rescued after falling down a deep drain at a golf course in eastern Thailand.

The baby jumbo had wandered away from its mother and plunged into the 8ft deep, water-filled hole at the Chatrium Golf Resort in Chanthaburi province on 15 May.

Footage shared by the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary shows rescuers working to dig the elephant out, as its worried mother stands close by.

They had been stuck there for hours overnight before locals heard them in the morning and called for wildlife officers, vets and volunteers to help.

After two hours, the rescue team created an opening wide enough for the baby to climb out and it was reunited with its mother unharmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.