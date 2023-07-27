Watch: Newborn giraffe climbs to feet for first time at Vienna zoo

The moment an endangered giraffe calf climbed to its feet when it was delivered at the world’s oldest zoo has been captured in heartwarming footage.

Following labour, the calf dropped onto the ground from a height of almost two meters at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday, 12 July.

Undeterred by its bumpy arrival, the newborn made its first steps just moments later.

The pair have been separated from the rest of the group temporarily to simulate a wild environment where bearing giraffes isolate themselves from the rest of the herd.