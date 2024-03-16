Teething baby gorilla copies mother by chewing on bamboo stick

This is the moment a young gorilla copies his mother as he tests out his new teeth by chewing on a bamboo stick.

Willie B.III is currently homed at Zoo Atlanta, where he is the youngest gorilla.

Sharing a video of him on Facebook this week, a zoo spokesman said: “Just like toddlers at home, he can’t seem to keep things out of his mouth, as seen here in the gorillas’ behind-the-scenes indoor night area.

“For the most part, this is great; it means he’s trying new food items and testing out all those new teeth. He often sees everyone else in his group enjoying browse, especially his Mom, so he likes to test things out every chance he gets.”