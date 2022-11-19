A mother chimpanzee had an emotional reunion with her newborn baby after giving birth via emergency C-section.

Mahale gave birth to her baby, Kucheza, on Tuesday, 15 November, but was not able to see him for two days as he was not breathing well on his own.

After care from nurses at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas, the chimpanzee met her baby for the first time in a touching moment captured on video.

Mahale and Kucheza are "doing amazing," the zoo said.

