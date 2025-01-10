The viral baby king crab has broken the internet with thousands of fans overnight.

NOAA Fisheries shared a video on social media of a juvenile Neolithodes agassizii, commonly known as king crab. It was collected from the Gulf of Mexico, on 6 August, 2024 during a summer operation.

They believe this baby king crab with a unique appearance hitchhiked on one of the plastic bags they removed from the seafloor.

People are loving the “hairstyle” of the crustacean as one calls it “official mascot of 2025”.