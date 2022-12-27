Cheeky toddler splashes water around as priest tries to baptise her

Adorable footage shows a baby splashing holy water during her baptism.

Seven-month-old Ella couldn’t resist flapping her arms in the water as her dad held her over the font at a church in Bergen, Norway.

The adorable toddler was baptised on 13 November as friends and family watched on - with one recording the clip.

“Everyone thought it was funny and surprised, I think, that she did what she did, it’s not that usual,” mother Heidi Hopland said.

“She loves water.”

