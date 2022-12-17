Rihanna has shared on social media the first video of the baby boy she had with A$AP Rocky.

The “Lift Me Up” singer gave birth to their son on 13 May, 2022 but the couple have chosen to keep his name and pictures private until now.

The first three pictures of the seven-month-old were exclusively published by Hollywood Unlocked on Saturday (17 December).

Later in the day, the singer also posted on TikTok a video of the baby in a car seat and playing with Rihanna’s phone.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.