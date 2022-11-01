Jogger jumps into river to save young swan ‘honking and crying’ in distress

A jogger bravely jumped into a river to save a young swan that was swimming in circles whilst “honking and crying.”

Katie Chalmers, 43, entered the River Witham in Lincolnshire without hesitation to save the cygnet.

The recruitment agency managing director initially thought the bird was trapped in something, but it had suffered some kind of “trauma” that was not bird flu-related, a specialist determined after consulting a vet.

“I couldn’t have lived with myself knowing it could have been a human-made incident,” Chalmers said of her decisive action.

