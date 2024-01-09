Baby sea lion jumps aboard Jet Ski and joins lifeguard for a ride

A sea lion pup joined a California lifeguard for a ride onboard a Jet Ski on Saturday, 6 January.

Drake Stanley captured the adorable sea lion perched on the driver’s seat of the watercraft in the Mavericks, a popular surfing spot in Northern California.

“Here’s my buddy,” Mr Stanley says as he gives the animal a pat.

He told Storyful that he was in the middle of a rescue when he found the sea lion, which he said was likely being chased by a great white shark.

The sea lion, which he named Bubbles, was handed over to marine rescue to make sure it was healthy and could be rereleased into the wild.