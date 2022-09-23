Babies in womb ‘laugh’ digesting carrot but ‘grimace’ at greens, study shows

Babies in the womb react to what their mothers eat, according to a landmark study by researchers in the UK.

Scientists at Durham University took 4D ultrasound scans of 100 pregnant women, recording the babies’ facial expressions to find out how they react to different flavours from a variety of foods eaten by their mothers.

Babies in the womb were found grimacing when they smelt and tasted greens, but smiled for carrots, according to evidence uncovered by the study.

