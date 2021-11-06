This is the beautiful moment a badger, a deer and a fox crossed paths whilst exploring an East Sussex garden.

Julian Lloyd and his wife Gillian, have intentionally made their garden a nature hotspot in the hope of attracting different kinds of UK wildlife.

After peering out the backdoors one evening, Gillian, a wildlife photographer, filmed an amazing encounter between an unlikely trio.

In the heartwarming video, the fox and the badger seem to be communicating whilst the deer is standing slightly further away, simply minding its own business.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here