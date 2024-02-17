Badger ransacks Isle Of Wight home leaving £4,000 of damage

A home on the Isle Of Wight has been left with over £4,000 of damage, after a badger broke in and ransacked the cupboards.

Charlotte Glazier thought her house had been ‘burgled’ on Valentine’s Day, when she found cupboard doors hanging off, and food all over the floor, before spotting the creature lurking.

“I went into the pantry area and there was a hole in the door”, she said.

It’s thought the animal had become trapped in the family’s garden, and was seeking a way out.

Badger Trust Isle of Wight came and captured the creature, before releasing it back into its habitat.