Kanye West walks with Balenciaga models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West made his modelling debut walking down a mud-lined runway at Balenciaga’s SS23 Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday, 2 October.

The American rapper, 45, now known as Ye, opened the luxury fashion house’s show in an all-black outfit.

Mud on the catwalk was “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth,” according to Balenciaga’s creative director Denma.

Ye has previously made his own foray into the fashion design world, with his own label Yeezy.

