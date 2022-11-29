A London-based influencer has filmed herself destroying £2,300 worth of Balenciaga clothing in the wake of the brand’s controversial teddy bear advertisement.

The luxury fashion house has been facing backlash after it dropped an ad campaign involving children and bondage-inspired accessories.

Chloe Hennessey, 27, can be seen cutting up a hoodie, t-shirt, a pair of sunglasses, and a pair of trainers in her video.

“All that Balenciaga good for now,” her clip was captioned as she shredded up the hoodie with a pair of scissors.

Balenciaga has apologised for both ads and removed them from their social media.

