Balenciaga store in London vandalised after controversial teddy bear ad

A sticker that says “‘paedophile” has been stuck on the window of a central London Balenciaga store.

It comes in the wake of the fashion house facing backlash over a controversial teddy bear campaign which involved children and bondage-inspired accessories.

This video shows the moment the sticker was placed on the Bond Street store by a person wearing a neon yellow vest and a bobble hat.

Balenciaga has apologised for both ads and removed them from their social media.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.