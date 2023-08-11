Giant ‘bowl pit’ for dogs installed in London to raise awareness of pet food poverty

A giant ‘bowl pit’ has been installed at London’s Victoria Park to raise awareness for families struggling to feed their dogs during the cost of living crisis.

Set up by Pet Plan, dogs could dive into the custom ball pit for a play during their daily walk.

It comes as one in five pet owners have cut back on spending when it comes to dog food.

The brand has pledged to donate £100,000 towards the distribution of food to hungry pets across the UK.