Banksy giant seagull mural ‘worth millions’ removed from house

A Banksy artwork of a seagull painted on the side of a house in Lowestoft, Suffolk, has been removed.

The piece, from 2021, originally featured a skip full of polystyrene chips below, so the bird looked as if it was swooping down on them.

Private art dealer John Brandler told the Lowestoft Journal that he believed the artwork was worth £1-3m.

Footage shows workers using a crane to lift the mural away from the wall of a house on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way.

