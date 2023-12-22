Banksy’s new artwork on London street corner removed minutes after unveiling

A piece of art created by Banksy has been removed from a south London street less than an hour after it was confirmed to be a genuine installation.

The artist confirmed the artwork – a traffic stop sign covered with three aircraft said to resemble military drones – was his in a social media post on Friday (22 December).

Two men were seen taking down the sign at the intersection of Southampton Way and Commercial Way in Peckham at about 12.30pm.

It is understood Banksy was not behind the removal.