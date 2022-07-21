Graduate takes Banksy’s honorary degree after artist fails to show up at ceremony

A cheeky university student stole Banksy’s honorary degree from the stage during his graduation ceremony.

Ben Wray, 23, simply strolled up and took the award, which was sat on an empty chair with the sign “reserved for Banksy”.

The elusive and anonymous artist was given the honorary professorship by the University for the Creative Arts for his “humanitarian efforts and the impact he has had on the global arts scene”.

Bansky did not show up at the ceremony, but “liked” Wray’s Instagram post in which he poses with the award.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.