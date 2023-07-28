Man spends £30,000 on massive Barbie collection and now owns 600 dolls

A man who spent £30,000 on Barbies says his 600-doll collection has inspired his drag career.

Nick Panula, 29, bought his first doll in March 2014 when a Barbie in a floor-length pink satin gown caught his eye at the supermarket.

He couldn’t help but buy more whenever he saw a different model - and soon ended up with 600 - estimating that he has spent between £20,000 and £30,000 on the merchandise.

Some he has kept in their original boxes, while a few are opened.

Panula also has three Barbie Dreamhouses, three Barbie cars, two boats, one plane and three Magical Mansions.

“I believe I collect Barbie because she has such a tie to nostalgia and an impact on pop culture for most people throughout the decades,” he said.