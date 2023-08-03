Barbie fans can apply for Ken’s ‘Beach’ job at Maldives hotel

Thanks to a hotel in the Maldives, one lucky fan is being given the chance to live like Ken and have their job simply as "beach" just like the Barbie star.

For the "first role of its kind outside Barbie Land," Coco Collection's Coco Bodu Hithi resort is giving one lucky prospective employee "who has had Kenough of the Real World" the chance to spend 10 nights living Ken’s job of the last 60 years.

Essential criteria for the role includes: ability to stand proudly in the stand, have their rollerblades with them at all times, and know the words to "Push" by Matchbox Twenty by heart.