Conservationists celebrate discovery of brood of four barn owl chicks

The discovery of a brood of four barn owl chicks in Northern Ireland is being celebrated by conservationists.

In footage of the birds, who were discovered in Antrim, they can be seen being ringed by volunteer nest minder Ciaran Walsh.

Ringing involves securing a small metal ring around the animal’s leg, which will track them as they grow.

Mr Walsh said that it has been a good year for the locality, with three nests found so far.

There are fewer than 30 breeding pairs of barn owls in Northern Ireland, according to the Ulster Wildlife Trust.

