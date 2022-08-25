Baseball fans poke fun at ‘infamous’ stadium seat where sex act allegedly took place

Baseball fans said they were returning to the “scene of the crime” in the stands of RingCentral Coliseum to poke fun at the seat where a couple allegedly partook in a sex act.

A viral video shows men laughing as they held up signs with messages including “Don’t Blow It” and “Play Balls.”

Spectators at Oakland Athletics’s 5-3 win against the Seattle Mariners on 21 August reported seeing the couple engaging in an intimate activity in the stands.

Oakland Police Department has launched an investigation into the matter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.