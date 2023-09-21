Bear caught roaming Disney park in Florida released into wild

A black bear caught wandering around a Disney World park has been captured and released back into the wild.

The creature was seen roaming the grounds of Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida on Monday, 18 September, prompting the amusement park to temporarily close some of its rides.

On Monday night, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) shared footage of the bear being released into Ocala National Forest in Marion County, around 90 minutes north of the resort.

It is the second time this year that a wild animal has crashed the Florida park, after a squirrel was caught on video in July on the Carousel of Progress attraction.