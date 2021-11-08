Two bears chase a woman down a road after they knocked down a fence in Romania.

CCTV captures a mother bear and her cub running down the Sinaia alley at night time.

Unaware the bears were lurking nearby, the woman opens a gate outside of her house and unknowingly walks towards them.

Seconds later she reappears in the shot, running back towards her house, locking the gate behind her.

Moments later the chasing bears reappear.

The mother animal leans against the fence and peers over in search for the woman.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.